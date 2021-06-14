Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound abatement foam component in certain sleep and respiratory care devices

Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound abatement foam component in certain sleep and respiratory care devicesJune 14, 2021 Philips is initiating a voluntary recall notification* to ensure patient safety in consultation with regulatory agencies Corrective actions include the deployment of updated instructions for use and a repair and replacement program for affected devices Philips aims to address all affected devices within the scope of this correction as expeditiously as possible Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Following the company update on April 26, 2021, Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today provides an update on the recall notification* for specific Philips Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices to address identified potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam component in these devices.