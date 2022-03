All Hiking Cycles That Invert The Curve Lead To Recessions Within 1 To 3 Years Echoing our earlier thoughts that the Fed officially started the countdown to the next recession (and rate cuts) when it inverted the 5s10s moments after Powell starting speaking, DB's Jim Reid writes that while not every Fed hiking cycle leads to a recession, all hiking cycles that invert the curve have led to recessions within 1 to 3 years.