$CL1! / $USOIL Longs CRUDE OIL FUTURES NYMEX:CL1! zeraa_BTC Hi, today i will bring you an idea of a USOIL Long Setup, in this case i'm using basic concepts, considering the war of Israel vs Palestine too, i'm searching for longs since we will have an IRL>ERL Cycle as we had in LTF, which is where we took the Weekly FVG on OTE and then went for OTE again and reacted to the OB, now i expect us to take the pending Daily FVG and then make a pullback to the last Sell Side Liquidity Zone using it as a Breaker to strengthen our move straight to Half of the Monthly BISI where we will enter in longs.
