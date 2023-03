March 26: Weekly Analysis E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (JUN 2023) CME_MINI:ESM2023 wallstreetninja003 News Embargo No major news events Monday and Tuesday Wednesday: Manufacturing PMI at 10 am NY, not a market moving event but suitable for slight price manipulation Thursday: Jobless Claims at 8:30 am' On the weekly chart we are right now printing at the Weekly Bearish Orderblock.