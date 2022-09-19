Face Tube is a fun name,

Kelly Clarkson Reunites With Original American Idol Judges — See Photo

Some very important people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. Inaugural American Idol champ Kelly Clarkson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, and among the guests at the ceremony were original judges Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul.

