Ben Simmons is catching heat over his poor performance in game 7 after deciding to pass on a wide-open dunk late in the fourth quarter After the game, Joel Embiid openly admitted that Simmons passing on the dunk was the "turning point of the game" Ben Simmons had a terrible night in the Sixers game 7 loss against the Hawks and is now getting thrown under the bus by his teammates and coaches.