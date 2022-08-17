Nasdaq 4hour : as predicted it reach fibo 61% now can go downer E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 above green arrow after PINBAR comes (in 1hour or 4hour or daily chart ) we can buy with SL= pinbar low after buy open ,dont close it soon , hold it 6-7 day until 14500 area strangely advice dont use non standard time frames chart , like 2hour chart (can give you wrong signal) ,,, stand on standard time 1-15min-1h-4h-daily main trend = i belive nasdaq going to top 16000 but with zigzag and mini crash so 90% looking for buy , be careful from sell wish you win,stand on low size and low levrage (max 1-20) even in demo practice .