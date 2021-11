'Red Friday' - Stocks Suffer Worst 'Black Friday' Selloff In 70 Years The Dow and S&P 500 suffered their worst 'Black Friday' selloff in 70 Years Arriving just in time to lower gas prices at the pump and dampen down the roaring inflationary impulse that could force The Fed's hawkish hand, COVID variant 'Omicron' strikes: The timing does seem a little convenient.