Tutorial | How To Use RSI To Find Turning Points . or NOT! E-MINI RUSSELL 2000 INDEX FUTURES (SEP 2021) CME_MINI:RTYU2021 RodCasilli Hey Speculators - Happy Friday - welcome to another video tutorial, and thanks again to the @TradingView Editors for featuring my last post, which I've linked here and is related to the topic on hand for today.