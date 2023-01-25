Making best case for $BTC bottom BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! ROYAL_OAK_INC Apologize but can only for 1 chart here We used a ton of charts for this PLEASE see our profile for more data 1/ Small Making case 4 $BTC bottom NOT SAYING #Bitcoin bottomed BUT it's good case A UNTIL change, use #BTC Futures data All using spot @ huge disadvantage, to each their own B So far BULL flag playing out, perfectly C Inverse Head & Shoulder forming D RSI stays overbought - 2/ E #BTC downtrend BROKEN Volume not great but buys are in See pinned for $BTC bottom process F HUGE volume November, largest EVER for #Bitcoin To untrained weekly looks like all sells BUT, let's dissect G1 Experience knows better, thank GOD Green arrows show intraday BUYING - G2 Yellow & orange arrows = LONG WICKS Yellow volume is OUTRIGHT GREEN! Orange trickier, wick shows BOUNCE back = BUYS H #Bitcoin buys came in around low 17 to low 16k I Spot $BTC , 4th chart shows almost NO buying until 3 DAYS later! J Could this have been capitulation??? - K IMO 24k #bitcoin TOUGH area Gap 12/20 = 24K L Will take time to break, puts into perspective $BTC bottoming process Longer #BTC takes to bottom = BETTER M Look @ A + B, traded above BOTH moving avgs b4 a crossover N Both times heavy vol came LATER O Weekly RSI ok - Truly believe few out there put data like this and have the accuracy.