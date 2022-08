DOJ Opposes Release Of Underlying Affidavit For FBI Mar-A-Lago Raid The Department of Justice has opposed the release of the underlying FBI affidavit used to justify last week's raid on Mar-a-Lago because they claim "it would serve as a roadmap to the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps," according to Politico's Kyle Cheney.