Key Cryptocurrency Developments And Updates From JPMorgan All those who have followed the writings of JPMorgan's Nick Panagirtzoglou and Josh Younger, for whom no bitcoin bashing opportunity was too small or too insigificant (we too are patiently waiting for Panagirtzoglou to observe which way bitcoin's momentum has been moving in recent weeks following the cryptocurrency's longest winning streak since 2015, a fact he has oddly failed to discuss), may be surprised to learn recently the bank quietly launched a report for its clients looking at all the top crypto developments.