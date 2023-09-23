Bet $5 On The Steelers vs. Raiders & Get $200 In Bonus Bets

Yes, the title is true; we legally cannot lie to you. Claim this offer using DraftKings: Sign up for DraftKings by clicking here Choose your state & select “Continue” Finally, Deposit $5 and get $200 in bonus bets plus up to $150 in bonus bets if your team loses! Note* Want to bet on another game/sport? No problem – you’ll still get your $250 in bonus bets!* No matter the current state of the teams, there’s always something special about two iconic franchises facing off on primetime, and that is exactly what we have in this week 3 matchup on Sunday Night Football, as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.