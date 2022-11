PVP> Periodic Volume Profile E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Rogerio_Ambar VOLUME PROFILE SECTIONS: 1> What is Volume ? 2> What are volume NODES? 3> HIGH vs LOW volume NODES 4> Value Area - $ Price Rotation 5> 3 KEY Parts of VALUE Area? “VAH” “VAL” “POC” 6> Types of “Time Per Profile” 7> 4 Common Volume Profile SHAPES - D P B b 8> How to use for ENTRY/ EXIT 9> Trade Plan - What Is That? 1.