Philogen announces publication of PET clinical data with proprietary ultra-high affinity FAP-targeting small molecule ligand (OncoFAP) Philogenannounces publication of PET clinical data with proprietary ultra-high affinity FAP-targeting small molecule ligand (OncoFAP) Translational studies performed at the European Institute for Molecular Imaging and the Department of Nuclear Medicine (University and University Hospital of Münster)show rapid and selective tumor uptake of OncoFAP with unprecedented selectivity against healthy organs in cancer patients Philogen, in collaboration with Senn Chemicals, has already produced the equivalent of 1 million GMP doses of clinical-grade OncoFAP-DOTAGA Siena, Italy, January7th, 2022 - Philogen S.