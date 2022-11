Crypto-Cagematch? Bankman-Fried Blasts Binance Over "False Rumors" A new battle of the billionaires is brewing (if not boiling over) among the current kings of crypto as tensions between Binance founder Zhao “CZ” Changpeng and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried have escalated a war of words on Twitter into actions over CZ's claims that FTX's hedge fund's asset base may not be all it's cracked up to be.