Getty Image A video of Nate Diaz terrorizing a fan and making him spill his beer at the Paul-Woodley fight goes viral The man in the video is an MMA fighter named Carrese Archer and he is now challenging Diaz to a fight Click HERE for more Brobible Sports coverage! Everyone seemed to love Nate Diaz at the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley on Saturday night except for one dude who got punked by the UFC star.