Jeffrey Epstein Moved $270,000 For Noam Chomsky, Paid Leon Botstein $150K Dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein transferred $270,000 between accounts for Noam Chomsky and paid $150,000 to Bard College's Leon Botstein - after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution - the two academics have confirmed to the Wall Street Journal, which calls the transactions "another glimpse into how the late disgraced financier provided favors for those who associated with him.