8 August=2 scenario for nasdaq E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 70% nasdaq will go to 14400 after some zigzag 30% it will go upper to near 15300(sellimit place) then will crash to 144400 powerfull support(buylimit place advice=after nasdaq break big trend arround 15000 ,looking for sell with SL on high + buylimit above green arrow 14380 note= good NFP news in coming week will increase fear of tapering (reduce Gov help to economy,increase rate) .