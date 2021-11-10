Regressive VWAP Breakout Strategy BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! ChartVPS Strategy type: Breakout Ingredients: Price, Volume , Regression Prerequisite add-ons (free): Regressive VWAP and Strategy Visualizer Target market: CME:BTC1! or BITSTAMP:BTCUSD - Long Entry on Close crossing over Regressive VWAP - Short Entry on Close crossing under Regressive VWAP - Optional: exit when price retraces to upper band ( LX ) or lower band ( SX ) The key to this breakout strategy is the Regressive VWAP , which weighs Price and Volume with Regression Analysis, making the slope and its bands more responsive, with a degree of mean reversion.