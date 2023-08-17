Chinese Police Pay "Cordial Visits" To Homes Of Angry Zhongrong Investors "Urging" Them Not To Protest One day after we reported that angry investors in Zhongrong International Trust, aka "China's Blackstone", one of the country's largest - and now insolvent - shadow banks, were protesting outside the company's office upon realizing their funds were likely gone for good, Bloomberg reports that in an attempt to prevent further public displays of disaffection, police officers visited the homes of investors from across China who put money in a troubled shadow bank said and urged them to avoid public protests.