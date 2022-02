Getty Image An attempt to change the Hollywood sign to honor the Rams’ Super Bowl victory did not pan out as planned People roasted the laughable attempt to make the iconic structure spell “Rams House” Read more NFL stories here On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams provided their dozens of fans with a reason to celebrate after beating the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to a city that seemingly could not have cared less about the outcome of the game.