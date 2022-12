China Quietly Launches QE: Beijing Orders Large Insurers To Buy Bonds To Contain Selling Panic At its core, when stripped away of all rhetoric and technicalities, the Fed's QE is just one big bond-buying operation by the so-called Lender (and Buyer) of Last Resort, an operation meant to stabilize the market and restore order and price transparency even if it means creating an artificial market (as the Fed found out the hard way 12 years of QE will do).