The Direction Of The S&P500 Is UP E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Micro-Retail-Trader The direction of ES futures is UP There is the overbought (OB) trend noise balance (TNB) indicator on 2D-1W to confirm this There is a 1D BUY weakness ( WK ) indicator to confirm short term There is an 8H SELL WK indicator to conflict this (use SL to manage the risk of this indicator) Be aware of the cost of any potential SL and the affect of that on the account.