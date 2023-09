Smartmatic Voting Machine Company Implicated In $4 Million 'Slush Fund' Bribery Scheme Using 'Fake Contracts' Voting machine company Smartmatic, which is suing Fox News and former President Donald Trump's top allies over their claims that the company's machines facilitated cheating in the 2020 US election, has been accused as uncharged co-conspirators in a bribery scheme in the Philippines.