ES could catch a bounce E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! anAirdrop A few factors in this trade: ✅ Friday showed a nice bounce off the 3853 support level ✅ Bullish divergence on the MACD and RSI daily charts demonstrating seller exhaustion ✅ Wonky inverse head and shoulders and descending triangle could play out.