Nifty50 - support and resistance zones S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Purvishdiwanji Nifty on Daily as per technicals is in a zone with immediate support at 18250 and resistance at 18450 Major 20DMA resistance at 18420 Long above : 18450 as today being last trading day of 2022 it may consolidate in this region unless US futures show some positive indication post 2pm IST.