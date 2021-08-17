World's Third-Busiest Port Remains Partially Shut In China, Stoking Fresh Supply-Chain Fears Last week we reported that with container shipping rates already blowing out to never before seen levels amid continued chaos in Transpacific shipping as a result of massive port backlogs and production delays in China due to the relentless onslaught of the now-endemic covid, a new and even greater price surge was on deck - an outcome which could nuke hopes for renormalization in soaring inflation - as a result of the partial (for now) shutdown of China's busiest port by volume (and third-largest container port in the world after Shanghai and Singapore) when operations at the Ningbo Meishan Container Terminal, also referred to as the Meishan Terminal, were immediately suspended following positive Covid test results.