Global Crackdown: How Foreign Censorship Threatens American Free Speech Authored by Ben Weingarten via RealClearInvestigations, On the eve of a highly-anticipated live X “Spaces” conversation between Elon Musk and former president Donald Trump, the powerful (former) European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton warned in August that authorities would be “monitoring” the conversation for “content that may incite violence, hate, and racism.