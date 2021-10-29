Schneider Electric releases key report on climate change as part of COP26 engagement New Schneider Electric report outlines “Back to 2050” decarbonization scenarios Schneider experts on the ground in Glasgow to advance decarbonization insights and solutions with business partners, climate experts and influencers Rueil-Malmaison (France),October 29 2021 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is actively supporting global climate change efforts at the upcoming COP26 meeting, with experts on the ground and the release of a flagship report that offers fresh perspectives on our planet’s pathway to decarbonization.