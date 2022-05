Army Replenishing Stinger Missiles In $687M Deal As Raytheon's Ukraine Cash Bonanza Continues Precisely one month ago we highlighted that amid the frenzy to handover Pentagon weapons to Ukraine's forces ostensibly in order to stave off the Russian onslaught, Raytheon Technologies Corporation warned of depleting supplies and thus near-term future production delays for some vital weapons systems, notably the Army's famed Stinger should-fired missile system.