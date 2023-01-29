nasdaq daily technical say : fibo 161% 13333 is nasdaq target E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 for short term nasdaq want touch daily chart fibo 61% =12500 see blue fibo in left side (after sell pinbar on higher time frame we can pick low size sell with Sl on pinbar high,ok?) then it must pullback aand touch breaked trendline still i advice 90% looking for buy in deep (after pinbar comes on 1hour or 4hour or daily chart come ) and hold it 7-8 day to new high wonderful = see COT data (big banks net open orders,they on sell !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!? what is bad scenario ? if red trendline break nasdaq can crash to 10.