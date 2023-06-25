Question:What is more profitable longing the strongest market or HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES NYMEX:NG1! zweiprozent trading concepts that can not be automated? as interessting as ICT concepts sound price always always always has a 50% or 61,8% level or a fair value gap or a BPR = balanced price range = a bearish and bullish FVG (fair value gap) overlapping but does price most of the time re-act on these levels? NO!!! only sometimes so why not simply go long on the opening bar with a low risk and exit at the end of the session or trade market structure changes on the 3 min NQ most of the times its the simple (automated) things that perform better in the long run.