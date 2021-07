LeddarTech Congratulates the MILLA Group’s Debut of Their Autonomous POD Equipped With the Leddar Pixell at Two Major June Events, Including the French Grand Prix 2021 F1 RaceQUEBEC CITY, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce that its customer, France-based MILLA Group, has selected LeddarTech sensing solutions as a critical contributor to the autonomous enablement of the MILLA POD.