MyMI After-Hours Update: S&P 500 Potential Pullback?

As the White House proposes 25% Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum imported to the US, and with the current resistance we're seeing around the $6069 Price Level, we're now looking for a potential pullback as more import duties are to be included along with Steel and Aluminum come Tuesday / Wednesday of this week.