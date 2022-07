Taco Bell Taco Bell may have outdone itself with its newest culinary creation The chain is testing a tostada and a Crunchwrap containing a giant Cheez-It The internet erupted after the news began to make the rounds There are plenty of fast food restaurants that have managed to drum up publicity with the help of some particularly outlandish menu items, but there isn’t a single chain that has managed to perfect that particular art quite like Taco Bell.