The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 Review: Death Notice

There's so much to celebrate right now! Who is more excited at the moment? The Chenford fans who got to see the couple work through an obstacle and reward themselves with some hot sexytimes, or the Angela and Wesley fans after she revealed that they're expecting again? A lot happened on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12, including a fun cameo by Kelly Clarkson, but it was a strong installment for many characters.
Face Tube is a ...НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта"HOME""TV BLOG"FEED ME
Свежие комментарии