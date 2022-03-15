Amlan to Feature New Product, Phylox® and Share Recent Commercial Varium® Research at XLVI ANECA 2022 Annual Congress Amlan International will exhibit and host multiple presentations at the XLVI ANECA 2022 Annual Congress and sponsor a half-day program on animal welfare topicsPhylox® Feed, Amlan’s new natural non-pharmaceutical solution to support optimum performance economics as antibiotics and anticoccidial drugs are removed from poultry rations, will be highlighted for Mexican poultry producers at the eventResults from a recent commercial trial on patented mineral-based product Varium® will also be presented at the ANECA congressCHICAGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poultry specialists in Mexico will have the opportunity to learn about new research and solutions to industry challenges, including the launch of a new solution, Phylox Feed, from Amlan International, at the upcoming XLVI ANECA 2022 Annual Congress.