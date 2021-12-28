Oil Market Year In Review: The Big Storage Unwind Of 2021 And Looking Forward By Ryan Fitzmaurice of Rabobank Summary Oil is set to end the year at the top of the pack with respect to commodity sector returns A group of traders categorized as “Other Reportables” were the big buyers of Brent this year Unwind trades related to storage plays were a key driver of WTI positioning and price in 2021 Top of the pack As we approach the final trading days of 2021, we felt now was a good time to review the oil price formation this past year as well as the key drivers behind the historic annual gains.