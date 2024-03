Google's A.I. Fiasco Exposes Deeper Infowarp Authored by Bret Swanson via The Brownstone Institute, When the stock markets opened on the morning of February 26, Google shares promptly fell 4%, by Wednesday were down nearly 6%, and a week later had fallen 8% [ZH: of course the momentum jockeys have ridden it back up in the last week into today's NVDA GTC keynote].