Has American Democracy Been A Hallucination For Nearly 60 Years? Authored by Roger L. Simon via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Call it a democracy, call it a democratic republic, call it a constitutional republic, call it anything you want - it doesn’t really matter what America is if there is truth to what Tucker Carlson was reporting the other night via a source who had “direct knowledge” of still-hidden documents concerning the Kennedy assassination, implicating the CIA.