ALERT: if nasdaq low break , new economy crash can start ! E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 break low = new down wave,,,, in nasdaq can crash it to 12600 then to 12000 so if you have buys , put hedge sellstop in low ( 7-8 point under low note= put sellstop in low possible too but with low size and SL and trailstop=80 point or last clear high in 4hour chart =14444 good luck , hope nasdaq go up and dont break low = new recession !!! be carefull , dont open big size good luck .