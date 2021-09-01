Watch as Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas Updates John Tavares Injury Status & Rips Toronto Sun for Cover Subscribe to Fanatics View’s Hockey Channel for exclusive NHL & Hockey Content by clicking here: Subscribe to Fanatics View’s Main Sports Channel here: Fanatics View’s other sports channels can be subscribed to here as well Basketball Channel: Boxing & MMA Channel: 4th & Inches – NFL & College Football Channel: Baseball Channel: Hockey Channel: #JohnTavares #MapleLeafs #Leafs Dallas Stars Playlist: NHL Interviews Playlist: NHL 2020 Draft Playlist: Fanatics View Exclusive Interviews Playlist: Fanatics View is credentialed and recognized by all major sports leagues – including the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and sport of Boxing.