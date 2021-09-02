Politico

4 подписчика

Свежие комментарии

  • Peter Franzen
    The real aggressors are Saudi Arabia supported by the USA and NATO.White House blame...
  • Mike ONeill
    I predict Trump will 'dither' on his business strategy while in office ( assuming he gets that far) so as to force t...Trump promises ‘n...
  • Mike ONeill
    I'm surprised you even felt you needed to show up at his request. I'd have text him " If you need to discuss your i...Romney: I was not...

Murphy, after viewing storm damage, says N.J. needs new playbook for extreme weather

Murphy, after viewing storm damage, says N.J. needs new playbook for extreme weather

MULLICA HILL, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday that New Jersey needs infrastructure capable of handling a more violent climate, as he warned of a “long road“ ahead to clean up damage throughout the state caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх