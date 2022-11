In-House Designer For Balenciaga, Adidas Comes Under Fire Over Disturbing Social Media Posts While fashion company Balenciaga has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the producers of an ad which featured pedophilic images that included BDSM teddy bears and other disturbing imagery, internet sleuths have homed in one of the company's in-house stylists, Lotta Volkova, who has a disturbing social media history which was recently made private.