5 Differences Between Common And Political Sense!

Why does, it, often, appear/ seem, politics, politicians, political agenda, self — interest/ greed, etc, interfere, with the ability of many public officials, to proceed, with the necessary degree, of, genuine, necessary, common sense? Remember, what makes, political sense, may, or may not, be the best, most logical, effective, efficient, responsive, responsible, and relevant, course of action, and associated planning! There are many examples, of why, this matters, and, how often, it often, occurs, but, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 specific differences, between common and political sense, and why it is significant.