WTI Extends Losses After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Crude Draw Oil prices dipped today, with WTI unable to hold above $80 as concerns continue over China's economic growth (demand) and Iran exports jumping again (supply) “Call it recession fears, economic headwinds or demand worries - they have been successfully countered by the OPEC+ group supply-management strategy,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM.