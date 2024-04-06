YM ran to 40k without any resistance just like I said it would E-mini Dow ($5) Futures CBOT_MINI_DL:YM1! markusrafferty I've been saying for some time now that Dow Jones has _no_ relevant resistance till 40k and now here we are If that resistance fades quickly then the next relevant resistance is at 45k and probably most retailers will come up with excuses to short it the whole way there also "But how did you come up with that number?" See for yourself heh this is a very clear cut chart at such high timeframes not too dissimilar to BTC and XAU Some very notable calls in recent years: NIKKEI and DJI both to 40k (over 1y in advance) BTC pico bottom at 15k and recent local top at 70k EURUSD pico bottom & DXY pico top at 115 USOIL pico bottom at 68 SMCI mega breakout at 100 NVDA mega support at 120 TSLA pico bottom at 105 NFLX pico bottom at 165 .