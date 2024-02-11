Politics
Trump Says He Threatened NATO Allies

“Former President Donald Trump said on Saturday that, while president, he told the leaders of NATO countries that he would ‘encourage’ Russia ‘to do whatever the hell they want’ to countries that had not paid the money they owed to the military alliance,” the New York Times reports.

