The White House Just Changed Its Plan To Refill SPR At $70 Per Barrel Several months ago, we mocked the ridiculous idea spawned by some of the "best and brightest" progressives currently cogitating and advising the 80-year-old in the White House, according to which even as Biden was actively steamrolling US energy companies by vowing to end US fossil fuel usage in a few decades and single-handedly crushing the price of oil through the biggest ever release of crude from the strategic petroleum reserve (where the term "emergency" now means not war or a natural disaster but Democrats lagging in the polls) he would be throwing them a bone by "promising" to buy oil if and when it hit a price of $72/barrell, as otherwise US producers would have zero incentive ever to invest even one dollar in growth (or even maintenance) capex, thereby guaranteeing much, much higher oil prices once the current SPR drain inevitably drew to a close (which may or many not happen in what's left of the president's lifetime).